Volunteers needed for PACC’s Community Dog Walk on July 4

Are you looking for an interesting way to spend this 4th of July? Why not help walk some dogs? Pima Animal Care Center is looking for just that, volunteers to help walk the shelter's canines.

“Our pets love the attention they get during these community events,” said Gina Hansen, Volunteer coordinator at PACC, in a recent news release. “It helps them stay happy, healthy, and hopeful as they wait for their forever homes.”

The Community Dog Walk is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the main PACC shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Those interested in helping walk the dogs has until Sunday, July 2 to sign up. A note of importance, all dog walkers must be over the age of 16 years old.

Volunteers can register online or email Gina Hansen, PACC’s volunteer coordinator, at gina.hansen@pima.gov. Registration is limited to the first 100 participants.

While the main shelter is closed for the holiday, PACC is offering volunteers the chance to adopt their new canine walking companions during the event. Adoption fees range between free to $50 and include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchipping and a free vet visit.

Staff will also be on hand with information about fostering opportunities for dog walkers who love their walking buddy, but are not able to adopt them.

PACC’s Homeward Hounds foster program helps medium and large dogs, over 35 pounds, get a much-needed break from shelter life by setting them up with a temporary home.

For additional information on fostering and more information on the July 4 Community Dog Walk, visit PACC’s website at pima.gov/animalcare.

