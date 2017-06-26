Former child welfare worker gets 34 years in child molestation case

The Tucson man convicted of molesting two young girls was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday, June 26.

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirmed William Delgado Beltran, 66, was sentenced to 17 years on each count of molestation of child.

According to the attorney’s office, the sexual abuse happened between 2008 and 2014 at homes in Pima County. Both victims were under 8 years old.

Sources told Tucson News Now Beltran is a former Arizona Child Protective Services (now Department of Child Services) worker. None of the charges are connected to children he may have had contact with through the child welfare system.

Beltran was first arrested in 2016, and was convicted on Friday, May 26, after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of molesting a child.

