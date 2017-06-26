New wildfire burning near Arivaca

The Maynard Fire, which began in the early morning hours of Monday, June 26 has burned 100 acres so far, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZ DFFM).

This fire is 18 miles north of Arivaca and east of the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge.

New wildfire #MaynardFire - 18m. N of Arivaca and 18m. E of @USFWSSouthwest #BuenosAires. 100-acre fire supported w/ air & ground resources — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 26, 2017

According to AZ DFFM there are two hotshot crews and three Type 2 teams working along with air resources to battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, according to officials with AZ State Forestry.

