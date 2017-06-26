THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Summer of safety

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Hot enough for you?

Welcome to summer in Southern Arizona.

Our triple-digit temperatures are the perfect invitation to cool off by jumping into the pool or an area lake.

But before you do that – here’s a life saving lesson we should all pay attention to.

When it comes to water safety – The Tucson Fire Department reminds us of the ABC’s of Water Safety, especially when it comes to our kids.

So here it is:

A: Active Adult Supervision. That means when kids are in the water, someone’s always paying attention to them and not focused on their cell phone.

B: Barriers. Make sure the swim area has properly working barriers. Fences and gates when possible.

C: Classes. Swim classes for the little ones and CPR classes for the adults.

Think About It, let’s not wait for a tragedy to talk about this. Let’s all study up on this oh so easy lesson and have a safe summer.

