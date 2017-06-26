CBP canines help stop drug smuggling attempts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines and their human counterparts help stop drug smuggling attempts over the weekend. According to a CBP news release more than $200,000 in drugs were seized over the weekend at the Port of San Luis.

Three were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. in separate attempts. The first occurred on Friday, June 23 when CBP officers pulled a 24-year-old California man for further search, after a CBP canine alerted to possible drugs. The man was searched and officers found two pounds of methamphetamine taped to his legs and groin area. The drugs were estimated to be worth $6,200.

A second smuggling attempt was stopped on Saturday, June 24 by CBP officers. A vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old man from Mexico was pulled for secondary inspection when a drug sniffing canine alerted to the possibility of drugs. CBP officers searched the vehicle and found 35 pounds of methamphetamine in the rear cargo area. CBP estimated the drugs were worth close to $104,000.

The third smuggling attempt was on Sunday, June 25 when a 38-year-old woman from Phoenix was pulled for secondary inspection, when the CBP canine alerted to drugs. According to the release the vehicle was searched and CBP officers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle's back seats, worth an estimated $91,000.

According to the release all three attempted smugglers were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and vehicles were seized.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.