Human, drug smuggling attempts stopped at immigration checkpoints

Man found in trunk of car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Drugs found hidden in suitcases in truck. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Over the weekend U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped drug and human smuggling attempts at two immigration checkpoints over the weekend.

More than 220 pounds of marijuana were seized and a man from Mexico was found in a vehicle's trunk by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station, during separate incidents on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

BP agents stopped a vehicle at the State Route 191 immigration checkpoint on Saturday, June 24, and pulled it for secondary inspection after a BP canine alerted to possible drugs. According to a news release agents searched the vehicle and found more than 220 pound of marijuana hidden inside suitcases in the truck bed.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from the U.S. was arrested by agents for contraband smuggling, he was brought back to the Willcox BP Station for further processing.

According to the release, the same canine unit was working the immigration checkpoint on State Route 90 on Sunday, June 25, when the canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. BP agents searched the vehicle and found a 26-year-old man from Mexico hiding in the trunk.

Both the driver and front-seat passenger, U.S. citizens, were arrested for smuggling, and the man in the trunk is being processed for immigration violations.

CBP is reminding the public that smuggling people in the trunk of vehicle is dangerous any time. The possibility of a collision or fire could prove fatal. On hot Arizona days, riding in the trunk of a vehicle can also result in death due to poor ventilation and excessive heat buildup.

