Tucson police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano - Tucson News Now

breaking

Tucson police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Tucson Police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson Police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps) (Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with Tucson Police Department. 

22nd Street is down to two lanes on the westbound side, while TPD investigates. 

No further details are known at this time. 

We have a crew at the scene.  Follow @CraigReckNews on Twitter for the latest. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    Tucson police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano

    Tucson police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:35:53 GMT
    Tucson Police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano. (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson Police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with Tucson Police Department. 

    The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with Tucson Police Department. 

  • Nearly $1.1 million in drugs seized by CBP officers at the Port of Nogales

    Nearly $1.1 million in drugs seized by CBP officers at the Port of Nogales

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:23:51 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Four people were arrested and nearly $1.1 million in hard drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the weekend, in three separate incidents.  

    Four people were arrested and nearly $1.1 million in hard drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the weekend, in three separate incidents.  

  • Human, drug smuggling attempts stopped at immigration checkpoints

    Human, drug smuggling attempts stopped at immigration checkpoints

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:33:49 GMT
    Drugs found hidden in suitcases in truck. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drugs found hidden in suitcases in truck. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    More than 220 pounds of marijuana were seized and a man from Mexico was found in a vehicle's trunk by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station, during separate incidents on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. 

    More than 220 pounds of marijuana were seized and a man from Mexico was found in a vehicle's trunk by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station, during separate incidents on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly