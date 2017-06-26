TPD officer saves local man's life during drug overdose

Tucson News Now spoke to the Tucson Police officer who helped save a local man’s life as he was overdosing on drugs.

Officer Andrew Fedor used Narcan on the victim. It’s a nasal spray medicine that helps to reverse the overdose in a matter of seconds. At 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23 Fedor was called to the area of Wilmot and Stella. Fedor said the front door to the house was open and someone inside was shouting.

“They were frantic and stating that someone was possibly dying,” Fedor said.

He saw the victim lying on the floor with his feet twitching. He said the man was unresponsive and pale.

“Shallow breathing, A very low pulse almost to the point where I wasn’t sure whether there was one,” Fedor said.

Fedor administered Narcan and then turned the man on his side and started doing sternal rubs to help wake him up. Then, Tucson Fire EMTs arrived on scene and rushed the victim to the hospital. This was Officer Fedor’s first time administering Narcan. He said it was an experience he will remember forever.

Over the past weekend TPD officers also used Narcan to help save a 14-year-old girl as she was overdosing on drugs. In November 2016, all TPD officers started carrying Narcan.

“There’s a Heroin problem in Tucson. I’ve come in contact with several people with syringes, paraphernalia, heroin itself and I think it’s crucial that we

carry the Narcan,” Fedor said.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the latest data released on opioid overdoses in Arizona showed 790 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses in 2016. This is a 74 percent increase in deaths from 2012 -2016.

On June 9, 2017 the Director of Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ, issued a standing order allowing citizens to obtain Naloxone/Narcan/Evizio.

Folks are now able to obtain the order from the AZDHS website and take it into any licensed pharmacy in order to purchase the life saving drug from a pharmacist.

