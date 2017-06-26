Nearly $1.1 million in drugs seized by CBP officers at the Port of Nogales

Four people were arrested and nearly $1.1 million in hard drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the weekend, in three separate incidents.
Four people were arrested and nearly $1.1 million in hard drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the weekend, in three separate incidents.
More than 220 pounds of marijuana were seized and a man from Mexico was found in a vehicle's trunk by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station, during separate incidents on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.
More than 220 pounds of marijuana were seized and a man from Mexico was found in a vehicle's trunk by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station, during separate incidents on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.
According to a CBP news release more than $200,000 in drugs were seized over the weekend at the Port of San Luis.
According to a CBP news release more than $200,000 in drugs were seized over the weekend at the Port of San Luis.
The Tucson man convicted of molesting two young girls was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday, June 26.
The Tucson man convicted of molesting two young girls was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday, June 26.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, according to TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, according to TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.