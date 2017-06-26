Nearly $1.1 million in drugs seized by CBP officers at the Port of Nogales

Four people were arrested and nearly $1.1 million in hard drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the weekend, in three separate incidents.

According to the CBP release the first incident happened on Saturday, June 23 at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, when a 35-year-old man from Mexico was pulled for a secondary search. A CBP canine helped officers find 58 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $175,000 inside the man's sedan.

On Saturday afternoon, at the Mariposa crossing another CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs in an SUV. According to the release, officers found nearly 85 pounds of drugs inside the SUV driven by a couple from Mexico. Inside the bundles were nearly 23 pounds of fentanyl, worth an estimated $376,000; more than 57 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $172,000, and nearly five pounds of heroin worth an estimated $86,000.

At the Mariposa crossing on Sunday, June 24, officers with the help of a CBP canine found nearly 58 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin in the quarter panels of a Ford SUV that was driven by a 23-year-old man from Mexico. The drugs were worth an estimated $208,000.

The four attempted smugglers were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.