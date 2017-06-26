Report: Number of homeless living on the streets in southern AZ

Meeting to discuss number of homeless living on the streets in southern AZ. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Volunteers recently counted the number of homeless that were living on the streets in southern AZ. According to the report 1,574 homeless were counted. Of that number 1,189 are in some type of shelter, while 385 are living on the streets.

Of the homeless on the streets - 83 are women and 301 are men; 44 are between the age of 18 to 24, while the majority of the homeless were over the age of 24.

2017 Pit Final Draft to Hud.. by Tucson News Now on Scribd

The count took place on January 24, 2017. At that time volunteers spoke to not only the homeless on the streets, but also with people at emergency shelters, safe havens, and transitional housing.

The count of the homeless helps the city and county get funds from the federal government, to help with programs and housing.

In 2016, about $8.4 million in HUD funds were given to the county.

Tucson is considered to be the 5th poorest metro area in the U.S.

