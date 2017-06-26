Tucson Water crews repairing water main leak on Speedway

Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair a water main leak, according to a tweet from Tucson Water.

The leak is from eastbound Speedway and Kolb, then west to Green Hills. One lane of eastbound Speedway is open. Southbound turn lanes on Kolb are ok, though there is only one northbound turn lane on Kolb open.

Water main leak, EB Speedway/Kolb west to Green Hills, 6-8 hrs est repair. pic.twitter.com/pQNJ62zncT — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) June 27, 2017

According to Tucson Water the leak repair could take from six to eight hours to repair.

