Tucson police searching for two suspects in assault turned homicide

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in a Sunday, June 25 assault turned homicide investigation.

According to a TPD release, an assault turned deadly at the Venom nightclub at 1104 South Craycroft Road. Shortly before 1 a.m. officers and Tucson Fire crews responded to the report of an assault at the nightclub.

When TFD crews arrived on scene they found a man, identified as 64-year-old Tommy Hook, inside the restroom with obvious signs of trauma. They began rendering aid and transported Hook to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Hook was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Detectives with the TPD Gang Investigations Unit took over the investigation and learned that Hook had been inside the restroom when he was assaulted by two men. According to TPD, Hook was knocked unconscious and left in the restroom.

The suspects left the restroom and fled the scene on motorcycles. According to the TPD release the suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Fredric Stephen Bayles and 33-year-old Davaress Davon Bolden.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Bayles and Bolden.

Bayles is described as a white male, 6-foot-5 tall, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Bolden is described as a black male, 5-foot-11 tall, weighing 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen these men or have information on their whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately and DO NOT approach. These men are believed to be in the Phoenix, AZ area.

The detectives are continuing the investigation. They are also encouraging anyone with information related to this incident to please call 911 or 88-CRIME (where they can remain anonymous).

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.