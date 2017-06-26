Tucson police searching for two suspects in assault turned homicide

A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in a Sunday, June 25 assault turned homicide investigation. According to a TPD release, an assault turned deadly at the Venom nightclub at 1104 South Craycroft Road.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in a Sunday, June 25 assault turned homicide investigation. According to a TPD release, an assault turned deadly at the Venom nightclub at 1104 South Craycroft Road.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, according to TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, according to TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial opened Monday over his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial opened Monday over his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.