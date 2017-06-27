Border Patrol Agents seize load of marijuana near Nogales - Tucson News Now

Border Patrol Agents seize load of marijuana near Nogales

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Marijuana bundles found inside a van. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Marijuana bundles found inside a van. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The drugs are worth an estimated $600,000. 

The incident happened when BP agents patrolling Highway 82 spotted a suspicious looking van heading east from Nogales.  According to the release the van stopped at an intersection and both the driver and passenger exited the van and fled on foot.  

The two were caught a short distance away from the van.  Agents searched the van and discovered several large bundles of marijuana in the cargo area.  

The suspects, both men and U.S. citizens were arrested on federal drug smuggling charges and will remain in custody pending a disposition. The drugs and van were seized by the agents for processing. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • SPECIAL REPORT

    CBS 5 Investigates The Phantom Killer

    CBS 5 Investigates The Phantom Killer

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-06-21 20:43:21 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-06-27 05:00:16 GMT
    (Source: CBS 5)(Source: CBS 5)

    A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.

    A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.

  • Border Patrol Agents seize load of marijuana near Nogales

    Border Patrol Agents seize load of marijuana near Nogales

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:11:02 GMT
    Marijuana bundles found inside a van. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Marijuana bundles found inside a van. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

    Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

  • breaking

    Tucson police searching for two suspects in assault turned homicide

    Tucson police searching for two suspects in assault turned homicide

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:54:22 GMT
    Suspects (Source: Tucson Police Department)Suspects (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in a Sunday, June 25 assault turned homicide investigation. According to a TPD release, an assault turned deadly at the Venom nightclub at 1104 South Craycroft Road. 

    The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in a Sunday, June 25 assault turned homicide investigation. According to a TPD release, an assault turned deadly at the Venom nightclub at 1104 South Craycroft Road. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly