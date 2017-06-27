Border Patrol Agents seize load of marijuana near Nogales

Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The drugs are worth an estimated $600,000.

The incident happened when BP agents patrolling Highway 82 spotted a suspicious looking van heading east from Nogales. According to the release the van stopped at an intersection and both the driver and passenger exited the van and fled on foot.

The two were caught a short distance away from the van. Agents searched the van and discovered several large bundles of marijuana in the cargo area.

The suspects, both men and U.S. citizens were arrested on federal drug smuggling charges and will remain in custody pending a disposition. The drugs and van were seized by the agents for processing.

