Service dog wakes owner, both able to get out safely from house fire

A new health care plan, proposed by President Donald Trump's administration has many in southern Arizona concerned about their health insurance.
A new health care plan, proposed by President Donald Trump's administration has many in southern Arizona concerned about their health insurance.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with Tucson Police Department.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with Tucson Police Department.
Mohammad Algasem, a Syrian refugee, has anxiously waited for about four months for his family to join him in Tucson.
Mohammad Algasem, a Syrian refugee, has anxiously waited for about four months for his family to join him in Tucson.
The fire is in the 5100 block of East 23rd Street. No further details are known at this time.
The fire is in the 5100 block of East 23rd Street. No further details are known at this time.
Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.