Service dog wakes owner, both able to get out safely from house fire

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department are battling a residential fire, according to TFD Captain, Andy Skaggs.

According to TFD, a man in his 50s was asleep inside the home, in the 5100 block of East 23rd Street, just south of 22nd Street and Rosemont, when the fire broke out. It was his service dog that woke the man and helped get him outside safely.

Tucson police were down the street on a separate call when they saw the flames and rushed to the scene.

Invesigtators are reporting the fire began in the backyard of the home and spread to the shed and then caught the house on fire.

The home is considered a total loss and the Red Cross is working with the man to help find a place for them to stay.

