Public attends forum for information on health insurance

New health care legislation, proposed by President Donald Trump's administration, has many in southern Arizona concerned about their health insurance.

If this bill passes and becomes law, many of the folks Tucson News Now spoke with on Monday night said they are worried about their premiums skyrocketing – and what will happen to those who depend on Medicaid.

More than 700 people packed into the ballroom at the Double Tree hotel for TMC’s health care forum.

A panel of doctors, nurses, and physicians talked about how the new Republican plan will personally impact all of southern Arizona.

We spoke to a man who is nervous about how he’ll find a way to pay his premiums and what will happen to those with pre-existing conditions.

We also spoke to a local nurse who cares for the elderly, who is worried about how they will find the money to continue getting the care they need.

“What’s going to happen to them? They can barely sometimes afford it now and then I’m looking at myself too. I’m getting older. What’s going to happen with my generation? It’s a scary thought," Tucsonan, Suzann Filleul said.

“It might go from $1,400 to something like $20,000," Tucsonan, JJ Riley said.

“It’s going to be difficult, if not impossible for me to get the appropriate health care," Riley said, after being asked what position this potential increase would put him in.

Tucson News Now did not find anyone at the forum who was in support of the health care changes.

Folks got a chance to put their questions down on cards. If your question was not answered by the panel because of time, you can still email them to TMC at Communications@tmcaz.com

