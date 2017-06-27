SILVER Alert for missing Phoenix woman with dementia

A SILVER Alert has been issued by the Phoenix Police Department for 49-year-old Maria Calderon.

According to Phoenix police Calderon left her home on foot between 6 a.m.and noon Monday, June 26, in the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road, she was last seen in the area of I-17 and Indian School Road at 12:30 p.m.

Calderon is described as a Hispanic woman, with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black pants, and red Vans shoes.

She has early onset dementia and has seizures, but she has not taken her medication for two weeks, according to Phoenix police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6657.

