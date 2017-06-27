JLSB: Sunnyside Juniors move on to state

The Sunnyside Juniors are moving on to the state championships.

Sunnyside beat San Xavier 25-5 to win the District 12 Championship series two-games-to-one.

Sunnyside took the series opener Friday night 5-2. San Xavier came back Saturday with a 6-4 victory to force a deciding Game 3.

Sunnyside will open up play on July 10th against the winner from the host District 14 (Gilbert).

On the other side of town in District 5 Thornydale is battling Tucson Mountain for the championship.



Thornydale won Game 1 of the best-of-three series Monday night 8-2. Game 2 is on Tuesday night at 6:30 at Arthur Pack Park #4.

District 5 again will host the Junior League West Regionals so the winner of the district championship earns an automatic bid to regionals while the loser will move on to represent District 5 in the state tournament.

The Junior League West Regionals begin at Arthur Pack Park on July 20.

