JLSB: Sunnyside Juniors move on to state

Mike Gustavsson is a body building champion again at age 55.
The Sunnyside Softball Juniors beat San Xavier 25-5 to win the District 12 Championship series two-games-to-one.
Russell Westbrook moved past Oscar Robertson and kept right on going to the top of the NBA.
Zack Greinke pitched five effective innings after a shaky start, Daniel Descalso had three RBI and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
The Arizona Coyotes opened prospect camp with a lot of enthusiasm.
