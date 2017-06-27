TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Volunteers recently counted the number of homeless that were living on the streets in southern AZ. According to the report 1,574 homeless were counted.
The house is considered a total loss, but the man and his service dog were able to get out of the house safely.
According to Phoenix police Maria Calderon left her home on foot between 6 a.m.and noon Monday, June 26, in the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road, she was last seen in the area of I-17 and Indian School Road at 12:30 p.m.
A new health care plan, proposed by President Donald Trump's administration has many in southern Arizona concerned about their health insurance.
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Justin McMillian was on his morning jog near Paige Bayou Road in Vancleave when things took a sudden, violent turn. Officials say three pit bulls broke out of the fence where they were being kept and attacked him.
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.
