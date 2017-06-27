TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

1. CONVICTED CHILD KILLER LEAVES TUCSON HALFWAY HOUSE, NO ONE KNOWS WHERE HE IS

Neighbors report convicted child killer William Huff has left a Tucson halfway house and no one knows where he is now.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2shujnW]

Neighbors told CBS 5 that since our report, Huff has moved. At this point, we have no idea where he is. Because there are no restrictions on him, Huff is allowed to be around children.

Huff was charged in the deaths of Cindy Clelland and Jenelle Haines in 1967. On the day the first of his two trials was scheduled to begin, Huff pleaded guilty. He ended up being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for one murder and 40 years to life for the other.

On December 2, 2015 the clemency board voted unanimously that day to grant William Huff release on home arrest.

2. TUCSON POLICE INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE NEAR 22ND AND PANTANO

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with TPD.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2shzWml]

Investigation appears to be focused on pedestrian bridge over Pantano Wash. Expecting update from #tucson police any minute now pic.twitter.com/BwIkgSyprX — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) June 27, 2017

According to TPD, a 911 caller reported that a middle aged man was down on the sidewalk around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Detectives from the TPD Homicide Unit learned the victim had been seen with another male in the area shortly before being found unresponsive on the ground by citizens.

TPD is asking that anyone who may have seen something in this area between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., call 911 or 88-CRIME to report it.



3. TUCSON POLICE SEARCHING FOR TWO SUSPECTS IN ASSAULT TURNED HOMICIDE

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in a Sunday, June 25 assault turned homicide investigation.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2thWMyU]

According to a TPD release, an assault turned deadly at the Venom nightclub at 1104 South Craycroft Road. Shortly before 1 a.m. officers and Tucson Fire crews responded to the report of an assault at the nightclub. 64-year-old Tommy Hook, inside the restroom with obvious signs of trauma. Hook died at the hospital.

Manslaughter ARREST WARRANT for 23yo Fredric Bayles & 33yo Davaress Bolden ref Homicide at 1104 S. Craycroft Rd. https://t.co/AymuB8SsAC pic.twitter.com/skt1WuQene — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 27, 2017

According to the TPD release the suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Fredric Stephen Bayles and 33-year-old Davaress Davon Bolden.

Anyone who has seen these men or have information on their whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately and DO NOT approach. These men are believed to be in the Phoenix, AZ area.

The detectives are continuing the investigation. They are also encouraging anyone with information related to this incident to please call 911 or 88-CRIME (where they can remain anonymous).



Tucson Unified School District will discuss giving long-term substitute teachers a raise in order to keep more teachers in the classroom.

Mark Stegeman has proposed a $165 per day rate, but some board members say at that rate they would be paid the same as contracted teachers.

Interim Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo and others agree subs should be paid more, but they're suggesting a smaller raise to $125 a day.

A few pop-up storms are possible near New Mexico and the international border, but most of southern Arizona will likely miss out on the rain.

Highs near 108 degrees for Tucson.

