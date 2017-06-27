TUSD considering pay increase for long-term substitutes

Tucson Unified School District will consider a request to increase long-term substitute pay. It will be discussed during Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Long-term substitutes are anyone who works for more than 15 days in a single position.

The idea is by Dr. Mark Stegeman's, and he said the goal of the increase is to be more competitive with neighboring districts.

He said it is difficult to fill the substitute positions, and he hopes the increase will bring more into the district.

Many board members and even Interim Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo believe subs should be paid more, but not everyone

can agree on the rate.

Stegeman said TUSD should pay subs $165 a day.

“If we can recruit fully certified subs and they like the experience then maybe they can transition to become regular teachers,” said Stegeman.

But some board members said at that rate they would be paid the same amount, or possibly more than contracted teachers.

“My guess would be if you had a teacher who is making less than a substitute, the cry of disrespect is going to be heard loud and clear,” said Adelita Grijalva, TUSD Board member. “Additionally, there should be an advantage, and we should incentivize signing a contract.”

Trujillo and others suggest a smaller increase of $125 a day.

Board member Kristel Foster says Stegeman’s proposal will cost the district over $100,000, and she isn’t sure where that money will come from.

Right now, TUSD is looking to fill 140 teacher vacancies.

The board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Duffy Community Center.

