TUSD considering pay increase for long-term substitutes

Tucson Unified School District will consider a request to increase long-term substitute pay. It will be discussed during Tuesday night's school board meeting. Long-term substitutes are anyone who works for more than 15 days in a single position.
Volunteers recently counted the number of homeless that were living on the streets in southern AZ. According to the report 1,574 homeless were counted.
The house is considered a total loss, but the man and his service dog were able to get out of the house safely.
According to Phoenix police Maria Calderon left her home on foot between 6 a.m.and noon Monday, June 26, in the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road, she was last seen in the area of I-17 and Indian School Road at 12:30 p.m.
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?
Justin McMillian was on his morning jog near Paige Bayou Road in Vancleave when things took a sudden, violent turn. Officials say three pit bulls broke out of the fence where they were being kept and attacked him.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A juvenile has been charged with reckless murder and second-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a child dead and a teenager injured Monday afternoon, Montgomery police confirmed late Monday night.
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.
