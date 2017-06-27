PCSD searching for Circle K robbery suspects - Tucson News Now

PCSD searching for Circle K robbery suspects

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

The Foothills District of the Pima County Sheriff's Department said three men robbed the Circle K at 4990 North Oracle Road on June 16.

According to a news release the men ordered the clerk to stand away from the counter, and then two suspects filled a backpack with cigarette cartons, audio cables, and work gloves while the the third man acted as a lookout.

All three fled the store on foot.

PCSD provided the following descriptions of the suspects:

  • Suspect one: Hispanic, wearing black baseball hat, blue bandana his covering face, and black pants
  • Suspect two: Hispanic, wearing a black hat, bandana covering his face, black pants
  • Suspect three: Hispanic, wearing a white hat, red bandana covering his face, black long-sleeved under shirt, white t-shirt, and jeans

Robbery Assault Detectives are asking the public for help to identify these suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 88-CRIME. You can also leave a tip online at 88crime.org.

