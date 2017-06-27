INCENDIO SADDLE: 4,938 acres, controlado en 50 por ciento - Tucson News Now

INCENDIO SADDLE: 4,938 acres, controlado en 50 por ciento

By Angelica Carrillo, Multimedia Journalist
(Foto: Arizona State Forestry) (Foto: Arizona State Forestry)
CONDADO COCHISE, AZ (Noticias KOLD 13) -

El Incendio Saddle quemando en el Condado Cochise fue estimado en 4,938 acres el martes, 27 de junio, por la mañana. Se estima que está controlado en 50 por ciento.

El incendio comenzó el sábado, 24 de junio, cerca de la montaña Packsaddle en el distrito de Douglas del Bosque Nacional de Coronado y en tierras estatales de Arizona.

Alrededor de 200 personas están participando en el esfuerzo.

EVACUACIONES/ CIERRES

Aun no se han ordenado cierres o avisos de evacuación.

