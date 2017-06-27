INCENDIO SADDLE: 4,938 acres, controlado en 50 por ciento

El Incendio Saddle quemando en el Condado Cochise fue estimado en 4,938 acres el martes, 27 de junio, por la mañana. Se estima que está controlado en 50 por ciento.
El incendio comenzó el sábado, 24 de junio, cerca de la montaña Packsaddle en el distrito de Douglas del Bosque Nacional de Coronado y en tierras estatales de Arizona.
Alrededor de 200 personas están participando en el esfuerzo.
EVACUACIONES/ CIERRES
Aun no se han ordenado cierres o avisos de evacuación.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.