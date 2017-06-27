Peppa Pig Live coming to Arizona

A very famous friend from the United Kingdom will be making her way to Arizona at the end of 2017.

Peppa Pig Live: Peppa's Big Suprise will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m.

The show will feature music and dance with life-sized puppets of Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig.

Tickets are $15 to $90 and children 1-year and younger can sit on a lap at no cost.

Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations, Comerica Theatre and by phone by calling 1-800-745-3000.

