Police close E. 36th for live wire in roadway

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police said the East 36th Street is closed in the 3200 block due to a fire and live wire in the roadway.

Police expect the closure to last about four hours.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-06-27 18:22:51 GMT
