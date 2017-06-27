GREAT NEWS: Trooper finds missing elderly woman safe

Pima County Sheriff's deputies have found a missing elderly woman.

According to a news release, 86-year-old Doris Jeanne Ogle was found safe by a Department of Public Safety trooper shortly before noon on Tuesday, June 27, about 3 and a half hours after she had gone missing.

No other information was immediately available.

UPDATE: Doris Ogle Has Been Located:https://t.co/sYmpzN66hp — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) June 27, 2017

