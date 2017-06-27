GREAT NEWS: Trooper finds missing elderly woman safe - Tucson News Now

breaking

GREAT NEWS: Trooper finds missing elderly woman safe

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Doris Ogle (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Doris Ogle (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County Sheriff's deputies have found a missing elderly woman.

According to a news release, 86-year-old Doris Jeanne Ogle was found safe by a Department of Public Safety trooper shortly before noon on Tuesday, June 27, about 3 and a half hours after she had gone missing.

No other information was immediately available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Peppa Pig Live coming to Arizona

    Peppa Pig Live coming to Arizona

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:45:06 GMT
    (Source: Peppa Pig Live)(Source: Peppa Pig Live)

    An icon of British children's television will be making their way to Arizona at the end of 2017.

    An icon of British children's television will be making their way to Arizona at the end of 2017.

  • breaking

    GREAT NEWS: Trooper finds missing elderly woman safe

    GREAT NEWS: Trooper finds missing elderly woman safe

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:01:15 GMT
    Doris Ogle (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Doris Ogle (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    According to a news release, 86-year-old Doris Jeanne Ogle was found safe by a Department of Public Safety trooper shortly before noon on Tuesday, June 27, about 3 and a half hours after she had gone missing.

    According to a news release, 86-year-old Doris Jeanne Ogle was found safe by a Department of Public Safety trooper shortly before noon on Tuesday, June 27, about 3 and a half hours after she had gone missing.

  • Police close E. 36th for live wire in roadway

    Police close E. 36th for live wire in roadway

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-06-27 18:53:39 GMT

    Tucson police said the East 36th Street is closed in the 3200 block due to a fire and live wire in the roadway. Police expect the closure to last about four hours.

    Tucson police said the East 36th Street is closed in the 3200 block due to a fire and live wire in the roadway. Police expect the closure to last about four hours.

    •   
Powered by Frankly