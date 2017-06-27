Alleged purse snatcher turns self in to police

Nogales police interviewed the 54-year-old Nogales resident and began the booking process. Charges were referred to prosecution for further processing.
A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial opened Monday over his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, marking the most aggressive effort to hold the former lawman of metro Phoenix accountable for tactics that critics say racially profiled Latinos.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Two men have been arrested and 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson sector, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.
