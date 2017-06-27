Alleged purse snatcher turns self in to police - Tucson News Now

Alleged purse snatcher turns self in to police

By Tucson News Now Staff
The suspect turned herself in to Nogales police on Monday, June 26. (Source: Nogales Police Department) The suspect turned herself in to Nogales police on Monday, June 26. (Source: Nogales Police Department)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Nogales police say the woman suspected of taking a purse from a shopping cart turned herself in to police about 20 minutes after police reached out for help from the public on Monday, June 26.

Police interviewed the 54-year-old Nogales resident and began the booking process. Charges were referred to prosecution for further processing, but her identity is not being released until she is formally charged.

Police say a medical condition with the woman and having to pull resources for a major crash on I-19 kept the incarceration process from being completed.

Police had been looking for a suspect who allegedly took the purse from a shopping cart in Walmart on Sunday, June 25, while the purse's owner was looking away. The suspect went to another part of the store and looked through the purse, allegedly taking cash, jewelry and a cell phone. After abandoning the purse in the store, the suspect was seen boarding a bus, possibly traveling to downtown Nogales.

