Tuesday's Tails: Corona and Keeto!

There were two tails wagging in the KOLD News 13 studios at noon, with Pima Animal Care Center featuring Corona and Keeto.

Here's the low down on this wonderful waggers - Corona (A360149) is a 5-year-old pit bull mix. She is housebroken and crate trained (bonus!) and is reported to be good with cats and children.

Corona also walks well on a leash and has not met a stranger. Her adoption fee is $30 and with that she has her current shots, is micro-chipped, and her new family will get to bring her to her first vet visit free!

Up next is Keeto (A603374), a 10-year-old pug who came to PACC as a stray. This cutie is vision impaired and he needs a family that will be committed to continuing his care. This laid back pug would be the perfect couch potato companion.

Due to Keeto's age, his adoption fee has been waived. But that doesn't mean he doesn't have the PACC perks - his shots are current, he is micro-chipped, and his first vet visit is free.

There is a $17 licensing fee for all adult dogs and this applies to Corona and Keeto as well.

Interested in meeting either of these huggable pups? Stop by the PACC main shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

