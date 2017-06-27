Tuesday's Tails: Corona and Keeto!

There were two tails wagging in the KOLD News 13 studios at noon, with Pima Animal Care Center featuring Corona and Keeto. Here's the low down on this wonderful waggers!
There were two tails wagging in the KOLD News 13 studios at noon, with Pima Animal Care Center featuring Corona and Keeto. Here's the low down on this wonderful waggers!
“Our pets love the attention they get during these community events,” said Gina Hansen, Volunteer coordinator at PACC, in a recent news release. “It helps them stay happy, healthy, and hopeful as they wait for their forever homes.”
“Our pets love the attention they get during these community events,” said Gina Hansen, Volunteer coordinator at PACC, in a recent news release. “It helps them stay happy, healthy, and hopeful as they wait for their forever homes.”
Last year 11 organizations racked up tens of thousands of dollars in vet bills. Now they need your help to make sure every animal finds a forever family.
Last year 11 organizations racked up tens of thousands of dollars in vet bills. Now they need your help to make sure every animal finds a forever family.
Technology allows dogs a way to call 911 to get help for their owners experiencing medical emergencies.
Technology allows dogs a way to call 911 to get help for their owners experiencing medical emergencies.
The incident has moved the owner of Baja Cafe to match all donations, up to $2,500, to the Medical Fund.
The incident has moved the owner of Baja Cafe to match all donations, up to $2,500, to the Medical Fund.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.