Cochise County Clerk of the Board finalist for 2017 NextGen Public Service Award

The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Police say a sparkler, or a piece of one, landed in the backyard of a man's house, ignited dry grass, and the fire burned a shed and spread to his home.
There were two tails wagging in the KOLD News 13 studios at noon, with Pima Animal Care Center featuring Corona and Keeto. Here's the low down on this wonderful waggers!
Nogales police interviewed the 54-year-old Nogales resident and began the booking process. Charges were referred to prosecution for further processing.
An icon of British children's television will be making their way to Arizona at the end of 2017.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.
