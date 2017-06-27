Cochise County Clerk of the Board finalist for 2017 NextGen Publ - Tucson News Now

Cochise County Clerk of the Board finalist for 2017 NextGen Public Service Award

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Arlethe Rios (Source: Cochise County) Arlethe Rios (Source: Cochise County)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arlethe Rios, Clerk of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, has been named one of thirty finalists by NextGen, a Washington, DC based organization inspiring government innovation.  She is a finalist in the Courageous Champion category that recognizes a public servant that is blazing the path for their generation in government.  

Rios is one of six finalists in that category and only two of the thirty finalists are from Arizona.  

Along with statutory records and management functions for the elected Board Office, Rios has also taken on a leadership role for county programs that include the Cochise County Legacy Project, which focuses on county department’s history, services, and staff. She also spearheaded the County’s four year participation in the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, a national program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and to honor veterans and their families.  Ms. Rios has also taken a leadership role in community outreach programs that include food and book drives and internal programs that focus on health, training and development for employees.

“In a democratic society, participation by all is critical, and having young people get involved in government is important for our future. Government impacts so many parts of our lives that it is truly necessary to get involved and voice our thoughts, ideas, and concerns. Working for Cochise County continues to give me that ability,” said Rios.  

Arlethe Rios joined Cochise County in 2008. She was appointed Clerk of the Board in 2013, making her one of the youngest Clerks appointed in Arizona’s history. Before coming to work at the County, she served in the U.S. Army as a medic, serving in Germany and performing a tour of duty in Iraq in 2004. Rios holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and is serving her second term as a Commissioner on the State of Arizona’s Veteran’s Service Advisory Commission.  

The finalists will be recognized at the Next Generation of Government Training Summit on July 27-28 in Washington, D.C. when the awards are announced.

