Police: Sparklers blamed for house fire; 2 teens charged

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Police do not believe the fire was intentionally set. (Source: KOLD News 13) Police do not believe the fire was intentionally set. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police say a fire that destroyed a house on Monday night, June 26, was started by teens playing with sparklers.

According to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay, the two teens each face felony charges of criminal damage and endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of reckless burning.

Police do not believe the fire was intentionally set.

They were not supervised by an adult while playing with the sparklers in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex near East 22nd Street and South Rosemont Avenue.

Police say a sparkler, or a piece of one, landed in the backyard of a man's house in the 5100 block of East 23rd Street, ignited dry grass, and the fire burned a shed and spread to his home.

The man credits his service dog for waking him up and saving his life.

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:10:09 GMT
