Volunteers helping in the heat

The hot days continue and so does the need for volunteers around Pima County.
According to a study by QuoteWizard.com, Phoenix drivers are some of the worst in the county. Tucson drivers fare better, but only by a little bit.
Do you own a hummingbird feeder and live in southern Arizona? The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for you to be on the lookout for bats.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Police say a sparkler, or a piece of one, landed in the backyard of a man's house, ignited dry grass, and the fire burned a shed and spread to his home.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.
He suffered only minor injuries despite the terrifying impact.
