Volunteers helping in the heat

The hot days continue and so does the need for volunteers across Pima County.

The Z Mansion is 1 of 13 cooling station in Tucson and with this heat wave, they see between 50 to 100 homeless people a day.

On any given Sunday, there can be more than 300 people at the Mansion downtown. They offer the homeless lunch, a shower, a cool place to rest few hours and basic first aid.

Another group dealing with increased numbers during this record setting heat is the Community Home Repair of Arizona.

The group helps homeowners fix broken evaporative coolers. They have over 250 calls for repairs for the coolers. With only a few people to help make repairs, they are in need of volunteers to help with the numerous projects on their list.

Interested in helping Z Mansion? They are in need of the following items:

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, lotion

New socks, new underwear

Gloves and other medical supplies

To help out with CHRPA, click here: http://www.chrpaz.org/How-You-Can-Help.html

Check out the list of cooling stations across Tucson.

Summer Sun Respite by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.