Study: Drivers in Phoenix worse than in Tucson, but only by a bit

Visit any city and the residents will be happy to let you know their neighbors are the worst drivers in the world.

In the case of Phoenix and Tucson, both may have a point.

QuoteWizard.com, an insurance lead provider, released a ranking of the best and worst drivers in the 75 largest cities in the country.

The study used four factors -- accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations -- to rank each city from worst to best.

Phoenix drivers were the 24th worst on the list and motorists in Tucson were just a hair better at 28th overall.

Motorists in Sacramento took the No. 1 spot as the worst in the country while Detroit drivers were the best at 75th.

