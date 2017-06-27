BAR X FIRE: Blaze 93 percent contained, burns 2,800 acres

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Bar X Fire burning south of Mount Graham was 93 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
The Encino Fire near Sonoita was 100 percent contained by Sunday, June 25.
There are two wildfires burning near Arivaca in southern Arizona.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Hundreds of firefighters are battling a wildfire near Prescott as its acreage continues to increase. The Goodwin Fire has burned about 4,400 acres since it was started on Saturday afternoon.
Pima County is looking to follow the city of Tucson's lead to ease penalties for people who drive on a suspended license. Right now, in Pima County driving on a suspended license is a criminal offense which can lead to jail time.
Police say a sparkler, or a piece of one, landed in the backyard of a man's house, ignited dry grass, and the fire burned a shed and spread to his home.
There are two wildfires burning near Arivaca in southern Arizona.
The hot days continue and so does the need for volunteers around Pima County.
According to a study by QuoteWizard.com, Phoenix drivers are some of the worst in the county. Tucson drivers fare better, but only by a little bit.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.
LSU is looking to bounce back after falling to Florida 4-3 in game one of the College World Series Finals.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
