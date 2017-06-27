Suspect in homicide investigation turns himself in to police

One of the suspects in an assault turned homicide investigation has turned himself in to police, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.

Davaress Davon Bolden turned himself in to the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, June 27.

Bolden is one of two suspects in an east side assault case, that became a homicide investigation after the assault victim died.

The Tucson Police Department is still looking for 23-year-old Fredric Stephen Bayles. He is described as a white male, 6-foot-5, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Suspect still on the loose 23-year-old Fredric Stephen Bayles (Source: Tucson Police Department)

According to TPD Bayles has ties to Phoenix, but is believed to be in California, possibly in the San Diego area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

