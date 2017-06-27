Tucson police: Victim in homicide at 22nd & Pantano identified

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano.

According to a news release from TPD 50-year-old Gregory Ruby was the victim in the homicide. He was found with blunt force trauma, however the investigation is ongoing and TPD officials are waiting for final autopsy results.

[READ MORE: Tucson police investigating homicide near 22nd and Pantano]

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.