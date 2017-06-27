Tucson police: Victim in homicide at 22nd & Pantano identified

Davaress Davon Bolden turned himself in to the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, June 26.
The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano.
Police say a sparkler, or a piece of one, landed in the backyard of a man's house, ignited dry grass, and the fire burned a shed and spread to his home.
Nogales police interviewed the 54-year-old Nogales resident and began the booking process. Charges were referred to prosecution for further processing.
A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
