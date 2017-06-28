Sierra Vista Animal care center to host open house - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista Animal care center to host open house

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Live in Sierra Vista, or close to that area and are looking for a new 'fur'ever friend?  This weekend is your chance to find them, as the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center hosts a free open house to celebrate Independence Day and encourage pet adoptions with the help of special rates on Saturday, July 1, from noon to 5 p.m.

“Summer is always a busy time for us and we’ve seen an influx of dogs in need of new homes,” said Arleen Garcia, animal control supervisor, in a news release. “We want to get as many of these wonderful dogs placed with loving families as soon as possible because we’ve been near our maximum capacity.” 

Called Raise a Paw for Freedom, the open house will feature special adoption rates, pet safety information, and a Fourth of July themed pet photo booth. Visitors can bring their pets and use the photo booth for a $5 donation to the Friends of the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter AnimalSafe trailer project. Admission and other activities are free. 

Dog adoptions will be available for $50 and cat adoptions for $25, which is a discount of $25 per pet. Adoption fees include sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City pet license, and a microchip implant.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center restored its Saturday hours in May. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To learn more about the open house or adoptions, call (520) 458-4151.

