Sierra Vista Animal care center to host open house

Called Raise a Paw for Freedom, the open house will feature special adoption rates, pet safety information, and a Fourth of July themed pet photo booth.
Called Raise a Paw for Freedom, the open house will feature special adoption rates, pet safety information, and a Fourth of July themed pet photo booth.
There were two tails wagging in the KOLD News 13 studios at noon, with Pima Animal Care Center featuring Corona and Keeto. Here's the low down on this wonderful waggers!
There were two tails wagging in the KOLD News 13 studios at noon, with Pima Animal Care Center featuring Corona and Keeto. Here's the low down on this wonderful waggers!
“Our pets love the attention they get during these community events,” said Gina Hansen, Volunteer coordinator at PACC, in a recent news release. “It helps them stay happy, healthy, and hopeful as they wait for their forever homes.”
“Our pets love the attention they get during these community events,” said Gina Hansen, Volunteer coordinator at PACC, in a recent news release. “It helps them stay happy, healthy, and hopeful as they wait for their forever homes.”
Last year 11 organizations racked up tens of thousands of dollars in vet bills. Now they need your help to make sure every animal finds a forever family.
Last year 11 organizations racked up tens of thousands of dollars in vet bills. Now they need your help to make sure every animal finds a forever family.
Technology allows dogs a way to call 911 to get help for their owners experiencing medical emergencies.
Technology allows dogs a way to call 911 to get help for their owners experiencing medical emergencies.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.