Donations needed to protect murals from heat and monsoon storms

The massive murals around Tucson are at risk of being damaged from the extreme heat and heavy monsoon rains.

Tucson Arts Brigade Director Michael Schwartz said last week's intense heat was not good for the murals. The temperatures exposed them to cracking and fading, which will only get worse during the monsoon.

Just one of 43 murals done by @artsbrigade. However, the weather is damaging them. They need a $200 protective coating #tucson pic.twitter.com/P45TQeQu5F — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) June 28, 2017

He said the murals need a protective clear coating, but at this point Tucson Arts Brigade can't afford it.

They have 43 murals in Tucson and each one will cost $200 to protect.

“Murals have become real landmarks and sources of pride for Tucson and people are coming to see them,” he said. “They really enjoy them, they want to see more of them, but we know they want to see them maintained and bright and beautiful, so they can continue to be destinations for people.”

Tucson Arts Brigade is asking for donations. They are asking people to adopt a mural, in order to protect it.

The group is made up solely of volunteers, so any money raised goes to materials used to create and protect murals.

For more information about donating click here.

