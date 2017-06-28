Donations needed to protect murals from heat and monsoon storms

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide near 22nd and Pantano.
The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide near 22nd and Pantano.
The reasons Pima County wants to downgrade the offense are several fold.
The reasons Pima County wants to downgrade the offense are several fold.
The hot days continue and so does the need for volunteers around Pima County.
The hot days continue and so does the need for volunteers around Pima County.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Tucson Fire Department says the southbound lanes of North Craycroft Road are back open at Grant Rd. after a crash.
The Tucson Fire Department says the southbound lanes of North Craycroft Road are back open at Grant Rd. after a crash.
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.