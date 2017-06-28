TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.



TOP STORIES

1. SUSPECT IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION TURN HIMSELF IN TO POLICE

One of the suspects in an assault turned homicide investigation has turned himself in to police, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department. 

Davaress Davon Bolden turned himself in to the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, June 27.  

Bolden is one of two suspects in an east side assault case, that became a homicide investigation after the assault victim died.  

The Tucson Police Department is still looking for 23-year-old Fredric Stephen Bayles. He is described as a white male, 6-foot-5, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.  


2. TPD: VICTIM IN HOMICIDE AT 22ND AND PANTANO IDENTIFIED

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide on the east side near 22nd and Pantano.  

According to a news release from TPD 50-year-old Gregory Ruby was the victim in the homicide.  He was found with blunt force trauma, however the investigation is ongoing and TPD officials are waiting for final autopsy results. 


3. UPDATE: TUSD BOARD VOTES DOWN PAY INCREASE FOR LONG-TERM SUBSTITUTES

Tucson Unified School District voted 3 to 2 against increasing long-term substitute pay Tuesday. The decision came down at around 11:30 p.m.

Michael Hicks, Adelita Grijalva, and Kristel Foster voted against the item, citing high cost in the light of budget reductions district-wide.

They believe if the district has extra money it should be spent on other things such as increased pay for current teachers and staff.

Dr. Mark Stegemen and Rachel Sedgwick voted in favor of the item.

Long-term substitutes are anyone who works for more than 15 days in a single position.

Dr. Stegeman initiated the idea. He said the goal of the proposed increase was to be more competitive with neighboring districts.


HAPPENING TODAY

There is a meeting scheduled for those impacted by the Frye Fire.

The fire has burned almost 60 square miles in one month.

Tonight's meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Thatcher Middle School cafeteria.

WEATHER

Today will be sunny and breezy.

Highs expected near 105 degrees.

No rain the forecast.

