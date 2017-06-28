Southbound Craycroft back open after crash near Grant Rd. - Tucson News Now

UPDATE

Southbound Craycroft back open after crash near Grant Rd.

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson Fire Department) (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Fire Department says the southbound lanes of North Craycroft Road are back open at Grant Rd. after a crash.

No word on injuries, but in a tweet the department said "seat belts save lives." 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly