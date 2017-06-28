Southbound Craycroft back open after crash near Grant Rd.

The Tucson Fire Department says the southbound lanes of North Craycroft Road are back open at Grant Rd. after a crash.

South bound is open — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) June 28, 2017

No word on injuries, but in a tweet the department said "seat belts save lives."

Grant and Craycroft south bound is shut down, the good news, seat belts worked! #searbeltsavelives #Tucson pic.twitter.com/BI1u2R9sSH — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) June 28, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.