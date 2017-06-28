Tucson police searching for missing man

Tucson police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan, 51-year-old William Flannigan, who has autism, was last seen near the 1000 block of West Starr Pass at 7 on Wednesday morning, June 28.

Flannigan is 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and was wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

If you see him, call 911.

MISSING PERSON: 51yr old William Flannigan. 6'5/200 Tan Shirt/Blue Jeans/Glasses. Has Autism. L/S near 1020 W Starr Pass @ 7:00am today. pic.twitter.com/03OnkOSlVO — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 28, 2017

