Officials in Cochise County watching new fire north of Douglas

By Tucson News Now Staff
ELFRIDA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Swiss Helm Fire in Cochise County is drawing the attention of officials in the area on Wednesday, June 28.

The fire is estimated to be about 400 acres, but is burning near the towns of Elfrida and McNeal, north of Douglas.

Tucson News Now's Kevin Adger is headed to Elfrida to meet with the public information officer assigned to the fire.

The Swiss Helm Fire is located west of the Saddle Fire, which has been burning since Saturday, June 24, in the Coronado National Forest, and on Arizona State land.

Stay with Tucson News Now for updates on the Swiss Helm Fire and other fires burning in southern Arizona.

