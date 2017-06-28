Officials in Cochise County watching new fire north of Douglas

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Goodwin Fire, which is growing in size and leading to mass evacuations and road closures.
The fire is estimated to be about 400 acres, but is burning near the towns of Elfrida and McNeal, north of Douglas.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
There are two wildfires burning near Arivaca in southern Arizona.
The fire is estimated to be about 400 acres, but is burning near the towns of Elfrida and McNeal, north of Douglas.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan, 51-year-old William Flannigan, who has autism, was last seen near the 1000 block of West Starr Pass at 7 on Wednesday morning, June 28.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide near 22nd and Pantano.
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.
