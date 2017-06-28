Deputies searching for suspects in fraud case

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of using credit cards stolen during a vehicle break-in on May 25.

According to a news release, the first suspect is white, in his 20s to 30s with a light-colored mustache. He was last seen wearing a black and red Arizona Cardinals hat, black shirt, black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

The second suspect is white or Hispanic, in his 20s to 30s with dark curly hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a blue Arizona Wildcats sweatshirt and khaki shorts.

The two appeared on surveillance video from a Walmart on the northwest side of Tucson. The video appeared to show them using the credit cards at the store. The credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6400 block of North Catalina Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. the day before the video was taken. The cards had been used at multiple locations around Tucson.

The suspects were seen getting into a white sedan, possibly a late-model Volkswagen.

Anyone with information about the car or the suspects is asked to call 911, call/text 88-CRIME, or submit online at 88CRIME.org.

