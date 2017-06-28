Deputies searching for suspects in fraud case

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of using credit cards stolen during a vehicle break-in on May 25.
The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide near 22nd and Pantano.
The reasons Pima County wants to downgrade the offense are several fold.
Davaress Davon Bolden turned himself in to the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, June 26.
Police say a sparkler, or a piece of one, landed in the backyard of a man's house, ignited dry grass, and the fire burned a shed and spread to his home.
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.
A man is dead after he was hit by an unmarked police car as he was trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge roadway Tuesday evening, according to investigators. The victim's name has not been released.
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.
