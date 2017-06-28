ALL CLEAR: Police say suspicious item at PCC El Rio Learning Center was not hazardous

Pima Community College's El Rio Learning Center was evacuated on Wednesday, June 28, because of a reported bomb threat, according to a message from PCCAlert.

Tucson police said there was no threat, only a suspicious item, which was not hazardous.

Police have cleared the scene at 1390 W. Speedway Boulevard.

