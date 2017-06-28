ALL CLEAR: Police say suspicious item at PCC El Rio Learning Center was not hazardous

Tucson police said there was no threat, only a suspicious item, which was not hazardous.
Both men wanted in connection with a deadly assault at a Tucson nightclub earlier this week have turned themselves in.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of using credit cards stolen during a vehicle break-in on May 25.
The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the victim in the homicide near 22nd and Pantano.
The reasons Pima County wants to downgrade the offense are several fold.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
A Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.
