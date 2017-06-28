Fire burns at scrap yard on south side of Tucson

A fire burned at scrapyard on the south side of Tucson Wednesday night.
There is a fire burning on the south side of Tucson Wednesday night.
The fire is estimated to be about 750 acres, but it is 60 percent contained.
Tucson police said there was no threat, only a suspicious item, which was not hazardous.
Both men wanted in connection with a deadly assault at a Tucson nightclub earlier this week have turned themselves in.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan, 51-year-old William Flannigan was found on Wednesday afternoon, June 28, and reunited with his family.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.
The name of the victim in an explosion at a Murray State University dorm was released Wednesday, June 28.
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a small plane went down in some woods near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport in Ocean Isle Beach.
