Dozens join local religious, health leaders for discussion about healthcare

Nearly 100 people filled up a portion of the St. Elizabeth's Health Center on Speedway as a group of local religious and healthcare leaders held an open forum about the Senate's healthcare bill.

This is being led by local religious leaders.Just 2 days ago, Tucson Medical Center held a similar forum that brought out hundreds of people https://t.co/qwk5GzwArs — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) June 28, 2017

The forum featured Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, who came down from Washington, D.C., to address Arizonans directly about their concerns.

Halls of St. Elizabeth's Health Center full as people wait to share concerns.A few have met w. local senators."We have a lot of work to do" pic.twitter.com/aQOshRX90e — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) June 28, 2017

Campbell, who is also the leader of "Nuns on the Bus" and whose “nuns letter” helped pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010, said some of their top concerns include cutting back on the quality of insurance and increasing deductibles.

"This is not about politics, this is about our people," Campbell said.

Senate Republicans are regrouping after their push to vote on the Obamacare replacement has stalled.

The Young Neighbors in Action group, who focuses on ministry development, brought more than 40 teens and staff to Wednesday's meeting to learn about Arizonans healthcare needs.

The group works with six different Tucson non-profits as part of a yearly project. Teens from Massachusetts, Nebraska and Colorado were all in attendance.

"Healthcare is an essential human right, it's no longer a luxury," said Ray Kane, a member of YNIA. "Everybody needs access to it. It shouldn't matter who you are or how old you are or what disability you have or what mental health issue there is, you should have access."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.