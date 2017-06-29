LAUNCH DAY: Chicken sandwich heads to space

Kentucky Fried Chicken and WorldView have teamed up to launch the chicken zinger sandwich into space.
The launch is scheduled for 5 a.m. Thursday.
KFC will stream the launch live on its Facebook page. You can watch it above.
MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Kentucky Fried Chicken and WorldView have teamed up to launch the chicken zinger sandwich into space.
Kentucky Fried Chicken and WorldView have teamed up to launch the chicken zinger sandwich into space.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a scrap yard on the south side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a scrap yard on the south side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Nearly 100 people filled up a portion of the St. Elizabeth's Health Center on Speedway as a group of local religious and healthcare leaders held an open forum about the Senate's healthcare bill.
Nearly 100 people filled up a portion of the St. Elizabeth's Health Center on Speedway as a group of local religious and healthcare leaders held an open forum about the Senate's healthcare bill.
In a repeat of past success in Tucson, investors are helping homeless veterans to take ownership over their lives.
In a repeat of past success in Tucson, investors are helping homeless veterans to take ownership over their lives.
Both men wanted in connection with a deadly assault at a Tucson nightclub earlier this week have turned themselves in.
Both men wanted in connection with a deadly assault at a Tucson nightclub earlier this week have turned themselves in.
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.
Some disturbing details came out in the transcript of Brittany Monk's testimony. She made a deal with prosecutors and took a reduced manslaughter charge for her role in a brutal murder.
Some disturbing details came out in the transcript of Brittany Monk's testimony. She made a deal with prosecutors and took a reduced manslaughter charge for her role in a brutal murder.
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.