LAUNCH DAY: Chicken sandwich heads to space

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ

Kentucky Fried Chicken and WorldView have teamed up to launch the chicken zinger sandwich into space.

The launch is scheduled for 5 a.m. Thursday.

KFC will stream the launch live on its Facebook page. You can watch it above.

