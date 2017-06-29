TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

John McMahon, the airport coordinator for the City of Buckey was killed in the crash. (Source: Buckeye, AZ and 3TV/CBS 5)

TOP STORIES

1. SECOND HOMICIDE SUSPECT TURNS HIMSELF IN TO POLICE

The second suspect from a homicide at the Venom nightclub in Tucson has turned himself in to police.

Homicide-1104 S. Craycroft Rd. UPDATE. Today, 23yo Fredric Bayles turned himself in to the Tucson Police Department https://t.co/WNvNp894t8 pic.twitter.com/HEKgMBfwf2 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 28, 2017



The Tucson Police Department said Fredric Stephen Bayles, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 28.

Davaress Davon Bolden turned himself in to the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, June 27.

Both men are facing manslaughter charges in connection with an assault that turned deadly at the nightclub early Sunday morning.



2. SECOND CHANCE: INVESTORS TO RENOVATE ANOTHER MOTEL FOR HOMELESS VETS

After success at another location in Tucson, two investors are hoping to help even more homeless veterans take ownership over their lives.

#Tucson motel getting a rejuvenation, as owner hopes to (once-again) get homeless veterans housed. ONLY ON #KOLD. pic.twitter.com/YDbny1KWt4 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) June 28, 2017

If you drive down Benson Highway, the motels aren't exactly showing positive signs of life. Rundown displays are not as welcoming as they once were, and places like the Benson Motel are showing its age.

Phillip Fileccia and his partner Lori Oien are hoping to rejuvenate the deteriorating rooms, where the ceilings are corroding and the floors are falling apart.

"Especially now that it's summer and it's hot," said Deanna Echeverria, a case manager for Project Action for Veterans. "We don't want to keep them out in the heat any longer than they have to. So as soon as they have an available unit, that's how quick we put them in and we house them."

The tenants get help from services, like the Department of Veterans Affairs. The department helps pay rent and utilities are covered by partners Fileccia and Oien.



3. BUCKEYE'S AIRPORT COORDINATOR, 1 OTHER KILLED IN PLANE CRASH

Two people are dead after their small plane crashed outside Buckeye Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Buckeye confirmed that its airport coordinator, John McMahon, was one of the victims.

CRASH UPDATE: The airport coordinator for the City of Buckeye is one of the two killed in Tuesday's plane crash.

>> https://t.co/DcdRjUqk9i pic.twitter.com/WKz5ttBFY8 — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) June 28, 2017

According to Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the FAA Pacific Division, a Vans RV-7 left the Buckeye Airport at 8 a.m. with the intention of returning at 10 a.m. that same day.

The plane was reported overdue around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Gillett said an MCSO helicopter discovered the wreckage at about 4:40 p.m. in a field near a farm service road named Agua Caliente, close to old U.S. Route 80.

The second victim has not been identified.



HAPPENING TODAY

Pima Community College is holding a free open house for information about healthcare careers.

The open house goes from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 29th Street Coalition Center.

There are also activities for the kids.

WEATHER

Today will breezy in the afternoon, and slightly cooler with lower humidity.

Highs are expected near 105 degrees.

