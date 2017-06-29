Tucson could lose federal grant money under immigration bill

Thursday morning, June 29, Congress will vote on two immigration bills.

The first is the “No Sanctuary for Criminals Act.” It would not allow sanctuary cities or states to receive certain Department of Justice and Homeland Security gr ants.

Although Tucson officials do not consider the city a sanctuary city, under the wording of the act, it would be.

In the past, the city of Tucson passed a resolution stating Tucson would not participate in mass deportations.

It is a stance that is supported by the Tucson Police Department. TPD has a declaration stating police will not detain a person who is in the country illegally if there is no suspicion of other criminal activity.

Tucson police said they will go after illegal immigr ants who are violent.

Congress will also be voting on Kate's Law.

It is named after a woman killed buy a man who illegally came back to the U.S. after being deported several times.

The bill would mean harsher penalties on people who re-enter the U.S. Illegally.

While both bills are expected to pass the House, it's unlikely either one will have the votes to get through the Senate.

