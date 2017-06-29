Minions invade theaters this weekend - Tucson News Now

Minions invade theaters this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

We have the place to take your little minions this weekend. 

Movie critic Herb Stratford joins us every Thursday to break down what flicks are worth your time and money.

NEW in the theaters:

  • Despicable Me 3 
  • Baby Driver
  • The House

At the Loft:

  • The Bad Batch 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly