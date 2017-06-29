Good Samaritan hit by car meets first responders who saved her life

Norma Santos-Trujillo and five of the heroes from the Tucson Fire Department who helped save her life. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Norma Santos-Trujillo was helping push a stalled car near Campbell and Irvington on April 19, when she was hit by a car.

The driver crashed into Santos-Trujillo, pinning her under the car.

"I don't remember anything at all. That night was very blurry," she said.

"It was pretty horrific. When we saw Norma, it didn't look good," said Ray Dashiell with the Tucson Fire Department.

Tucson News Now spoke to her sister Nayelly Santos, just days after the accident. At the time Norma was still fighting for her life.

"So I asked them, where's my legs? And he goes. We'll we got to tell you something. You got in a really bad accident. We had to amputate to save your life," Santos- Trujillo said.

She is now out of the hospital and at HealthSouth Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson. Undergoing physical therapy with the same spirit and unstoppable optimism.

"I don't have what I can do before but there is always another option. You can always go another way. Just pick up your strength and carry on and remember why you're here," said Santos-Trujillo. "Why you have a second chance."

A second chance given to her with the help of some heroes.

"I was really wondering every single day like who were the men that drove me from my starting point to my finish."

On Thursday, June 29 her questions were answered, as she met her five of the six men with the Tucson Fire Department who helped saved her life.

"Because of you, I'm full moving. I feel like I'm finding me little by little everyday," she said. "I feel like we're a team and we'll always be a team and I'm going to keep contacting you guys. They're not getting rid of me."

