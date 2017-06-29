Pima Co. Corrections Officer facing aggravated assault charges

A former Pima County Corrections officer is facing two counts of aggravated assault and has lost their job, after criminal and administrative investigations by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to a news release the investigations began after allegations of a confrontation between a Pima Co. Corrections Officer and a juvenile on May 26, 2017. The juvenile had been involved in a fight earlier and was being brought to be medically evaluated.

It was during this evaluation that the handcuffed juvenile began making vulgar comments to staff members. According to PCSD, a Corrections Officer struck the juvenile two times without legal justification.

Several Corrections Officers were present and witnessed the incident. One officer stepped forward and reported the incident to a supervisor, which prompted the investigations.

Other Corrections Officers stepped forward and cooperated with the investigation. According to PCSD only one officer, who had witnessed the incident, refused to cooperate with investigators and was fired. The officer who struck the juvenile was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of investigations.

The Pima County Attorney's Office heard the case and determined the officer's actions were grounds for aggravated assault charges. According to PCAO the officer, who struck the juvenile, has been served with a criminal complaint and a notice of termination from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to PCSD the juvenile who was hit, did not report the incident.

A portion of the release from PCSD:

"We are proud that Corrections Officers witnessing this criminal misconduct came forward to report it. If not, this assault could have gone unreported and unaddressed. The Sheriff’s Department immediately took aggressive action in launching both criminal and administrative investigations. We also took decisive and appropriate employment action to remove the employees who failed to live up to the public trust. The conduct of the two Officers in no way reflects upon the several hundred professional men and women who serve our department as Corrections Officers."

The names of the Corrections Officers who were terminated have not been released.

