Wildcat hoops Pac-12 match ups

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference has released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2017-18 men’s basketball season.

The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season. Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized. All 108 Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.

Tipoff of the league’s regular season will begin no earlier than Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, with opening week highlighted by traditional rivalry games between ARIZONA and ARIZONA STATE, and CALIFORNIA and STANFORD.

Defending Pac-12 regular season co-champions ARIZONA and OREGON will meet twice, with the Ducks visiting Tucson the week of Jan. 10-14 and Wildcats traveling to Eugene the week of Feb. 21-25. Other anticipated marquee matchups feature USC at UCLA the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 followed by the Bruins and Trojans heading to ARIZONA and ARIZONA STATE the week of Feb. 7-11.

Regular-season play will conclude on Saturday, March 3, 2018, with the final week featuring rivalry games between COLORADO and UTAH, and UCLA and USC.

After breaking several attendance records in its debut season at T-Mobile Arena, the 2018 Pac-12 Tournament returns to Las Vegas’ newest venue from March 7-10. Check pac-12.com/tickets for the most up-to-date information on tournament on-sale dates and special offers.

The Pac-12 will carry considerable momentum into the 2017-18 campaign after sending a record seven teams to the 2016 NCAA Tournament and finishing with three teams in the top 10 in the nation in 2017, culminating with OREGON’s appearance in the Final Four in April.

2016-17 Pac-12 All-Conference performers Allonzo Trier (ARIZONA), Chimezie Metu (USC) and Reid Travis (STANFORD) headline the list of the league’s top returners. Additionally, nine NBA Draft early-entry candidates elected to return to Pac-12 programs for the 2017-18 season, highlighted by Rawle Alkins (ARIZONA), Bennie Boatwright (USC), and Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh (UCLA), boosting the Wildcats, Trojans and Bruins in early national top 25 poll projections.

The Conference also boasts eight teams inside ESPN’s Top 40 recruiting class rankings and is slated to add 21 freshmen rated in the ESPN Top 100, the second-most of any league in the country.

2017-18 PAC-12 CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL WEEKLY PAIRINGS (Wednesday-Sunday)

Week of Dec. 27-31

Arizona State at Arizona

California at Stanford

Colorado/Utah at Oregon/Oregon State

Washington/Washington State at UCLA/USC

Week of Jan. 3-7

Arizona/Arizona State at Colorado/Utah

Oregon at Oregon State

UCLA/USC at California/Stanford

Washington at Washington State

Week of Jan. 10-14

California/Stanford at Washington/Washington State

Colorado/Utah at UCLA/USC

Oregon/Oregon State at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Jan. 17-21

Arizona/Arizona State at California/Stanford

UCLA/USC at Oregon/Oregon State

Washington/Washington State at Colorado/Utah

Week of Jan. 24-28

California/Stanford at UCLA/USC

Colorado/Utah at Arizona/Arizona State

Oregon State at Oregon

Washington State at Washington

Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Arizona/Arizona State at Washington/Washington State

Oregon/Oregon State at California/Stanford

USC at UCLA

Utah at Colorado

Week of Feb. 7-11

UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State

California/Stanford at Colorado/Utah

Washington/Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State

Week of Feb. 14-18

Arizona at Arizona State

Colorado/Utah at Washington/Washington State

Oregon/Oregon State at UCLA/USC

Stanford at California

Week of Feb. 21-25

Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State

UCLA/USC at Colorado/Utah

Washington/Washington State at California/Stanford

Week of Feb. 28-March 3

(Regular season concludes Saturday, March 3)

California/Stanford at Arizona/Arizona State

Colorado at Utah

Oregon/Oregon State at Washington/Washington State

UCLA at USC